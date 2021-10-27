Government still undecided on whether to fight Indigenous child-welfare rulings

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, congratulates David Lametti, minister of justice and attorney general of Canada, during a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on October 26, 2021. Canada's attorney general says that with only days to go until the court deadline, the Liberal cabinet still has not decided whether or not to appeal a decision that would see the government pay out billions of dollars in compensation to Indigenous families. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada's attorney general says with only two days until the court deadline, the Liberal cabinet still has not decided whether or not to appeal a decision that would see the government pay out billions of dollars in compensation to Indigenous families.

Last month the Federal Court upheld two decisions by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal that found Ottawa didn't properly fund child and family services, which resulted in it "wilfully and recklessly" discriminating against Indigenous children living on reserve.

The tribunal ordered the federal government to pay $40,000 each to about 50,000 First Nations children as well as their relatives.

The government has committed to compensating the children and their families but officials say they have yet to decide whether to appeal the federal court decision.

Attorney General David Lametti says the situation is complicated, but would not elaborate further.

When asked who would ultimately make the final decision — cabinet, the attorney general or the prime minister himself — Crown-Indigenous Affairs Minister Marc Miller would only say that it will be a decision of the government.