CBC to require proof of vaccination for staff, freelancers as of Dec. 1

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk into the CBC building in Toronto on April 4, 2012. CBC/Radio-Canada says it will require all third-parties entering its workplaces to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

CBC/Radio-Canada says it will require anyone accessing the company's locations to be vaccinated starting Dec. 1 in a mandate that includes staff, freelancers, performers, guests and contractors.

The broadcaster says the vaccine mandate will be in addition to existing physical distancing, cleaning and masking measures.

CBC spokesman Leon Mar says the mandate will allow the broadcaster to keep its employees and their families safe.

In early October, CBC said several people involved with one of the company's shows tested positive for COVID-19.

The broadcaster said it paused filming for the show for multiple weeks as a precaution.

CBC says anyone who does not meet the vaccine requirement will be refused access to CBC locations, including rented spaces.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, CBC/Radio-Canada has taken the necessary health and safety measures to ensure everyone who accesses our facilities remains safe," said executives Marco Dubé and Pat Pietracupa in a memo to CBC employees. "Vaccination continues to be one of the most effective tools in the response to COVID-19."