Alberta hit by 4.1 magnitude earthquake, felt in Calgary and Edmonton

Photo: Earthquakes Canada

Earthquakes Canada has recorded a 4.1 magnitude quake in Alberta.

The quake was recorded 37 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House, in Central Alberta.



It struck just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night and was felt by people in both Calgary and Edmonton.

The website indicates there have been no reports of damage as of yet.

According to the Department of Natural Resources Canada's seismic data the quake hit at a shallow depth of 9.97 km beneath the epicenter near Red Deer, Alberta.

A second report was later issued by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which listed it as a magnitude 4.1 earthquake as well.

Towns and cities near the epicenter where the quake that might have felt very weak shaking include Rocky Mountain House, Rimbey, Drayton Valley, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe, and Red Deer.