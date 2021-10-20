Land acknowledgment by Habs may be a mistake: Quebec Indigenous affairs minister

Photo: CTV News

Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière says a Montreal Canadiens' land acknowledgment that refers to unceded territory of the Mohawk Nation may be a mistake.

The statement, which since Saturday has been read before the NHL team's home games, acknowledges the Kanien'kehá:ka, or Mohawks, for their hospitality on what it refers to as "traditional and unceded territory."

Lafrenière told reporters that while it's important to recognize that First Nations were here before others, the statement may be inaccurate because it enters into an area that is the subject of debate between historians.

He says it's unclear who were the first people in what is now Montreal.

On Tuesday, Opposition Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade praised the team's decision to introduce a land acknowledgment, saying it sends an important message.

However, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said it's a mistake to state that Montreal is unceded Mohawk territory.