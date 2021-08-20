Liberals pledge 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers

Photo: The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau says a re-elected Liberal government would introduce 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers.

The Liberal leader says no one should choose between staying safe and paying their bills.

"Too many families, uncertain, (were) racked with extremely difficult decisions," he said.

"Well now, we’re stepping up to do something about it and we’re keeping going. As a government and as this country's largest employer, it’s up to us to set the example."

The party says the amendments to the Canada Labour Code would be made within the first 100 days of a new mandate.

The Liberal government previously introduced three days of paid personal leave for federally regulated workers and Trudeau had urged the provinces to introduce 10 days of paid sick leave.

The Liberals say if re-elected they would "immediately" convene the provinces and territories to discuss legislating sick leave across the country.

The party is also promising $100 million to improve air quality in schools and $70 million to not-for-profits, charities and Indigenous communities to improve ventilation through the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.

They are also pledging a refundable tax credit for small businesses for 25 per cent of eligible ventilation improvement expenses such as ventilation upgrades.

It would be for up to $10,000 per building, with a maximum of $50,000 per company, available from Sept. 1 to the end of the 2022 tax year.