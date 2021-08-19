O'Toole vows to protect doctors' conscience rights in party's election platform

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speaks to the media Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in Quebec City. O'Toole is promising to protect the conscience rights of health care professionals — a measure championed by social conservatives to allow doctors and nurses to refuse to provide or even refer patients for services like abortion, assisted dying or gender re-assignment surgery if they have moral or religious objections. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

One day after Erin O'Toole tried to differentiate himself from his predecessor, who was dogged by questions about abortion during the last federal election, the Conservative leader found himself in the same spot.

Speaking in a suburb in Ottawa, O'Toole was asked to clarify a policy inked into his party's election platform, which was to protect conscience rights. The measure is championed by social conservatives who maintain doctors and nurses should not have to refer patients for services like abortion, medical assistance in dying or procedures for transgender people.

In a section on human rights it states simply: "We will protect the conscience rights of health-care professionals."

It offers no details, but suggests the measure is needed to prevent doctors who have objections to medical assistance in dying from quitting the profession or leaving Canada, as some have threatened to do.

The Liberal government has previously said these health professionals rights' were protected because nothing in its legislation forced someone to "provide or help to provide" a medically assisted death if it conflicted with their personal beliefs.

O'Toole said Thursday he will defend conscience rights for health professionals with respect to the procedure, particularly as it's expanded and there are concerns around mental health.

But he didn't directly answer whether he thought conscience rights should apply to abortion, and didn't say whether it would be acceptable for a doctor or nurse to refuse to perform the procedure or refer a patient elsewhere.

He only repeated his defence of abortion rights.

"We can get the balance right, but let me be perfectly clear: As a pro-choice leader of this party, I will make sure that we defend the rights of women to make the choice for themselves with respect to their own health," O'Toole said.

The candidate who joined O'Toole on Thursday said he also defends reproductive rights, but deferred to his leader's remarks that "we have to stand for the rights of all Canadians."

"If there are those that want to object on conscience reasons or religious reasons, I think we have to figure out a way to accommodate that as well. So there’s no clean answer, but I think the woman’s right to choose is paramount, but we do need to defend the conscience rights as well," Matt Triemstra said.

O'Toole made the effort to point out his personal support for abortion rights, and on Thursday added he shares that position with other major federal party leaders, which wasn't the case last election.

Without saying his name, O'Toole has been trying to separate himself from his predecessor, Andrew Scheer, whose socially conservative views on abortion and LGBTQ rights contributed to the Conservative loss of the 2019 election.

"The Conservative party has not always been clear about its position on social issues," O'Toole acknowledged in French in a speech Wednesday evening in Quebec, where suspicion of social conservatism runs high.

"I want to be very clear with you. I am pro-choice and I've always been pro-choice."

O'Toole defended his Quebec speech on Thursday by saying he doesn't see it as a contradiction to platform policy.

"I have a pro-choice record and that's how I will be. I think it's also possible to show respect for our nurses, our health-care professionals with respect, particularly to the expansion of medical assistance in dying."

Social conservatives have been clear they see protection of conscience rights applying to a broad range of medical services, not just assisted dying.

During a 2019 Ontario court case, services to which various doctors' groups and individual physicians said they would object included abortion, contraception, tubal ligations, vasectomies, infertility treatment, prescription of erectile dysfunction medication and sex reassignment surgery, as well as assisted dying. The challenge was spearheaded by the Christian Medical and Dental Society of Canada, Canadian Physicians for Life and the Canadian Federation of Catholic Physicians Societies, who were joined by a number of individual doctors and intervener groups.

They argued that the college's policy violated doctors' right to freedom of conscience and religion, forcing them to be complicit in providing services they believe to be morally wrong. They lost the initial 2017 case but appealed. The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the lower court ruling in 2019. Regardless of the court ruling, O'Toole ran in last year's leadership race on a promise to protect the rights of all health-care professionals whose beliefs prevent them from performing or referring patients for "services that violate their conscience."

His election platform reflects the circle O'Toole is attempting to square as he tries to broaden his party's appeal without losing the support of social conservatives, who were crucial to his winning leadership bid and who make up a significant chunk of his caucus and his party's base.

It also led to familiar attacks from Liberals, who seized on a video where former leadership rival turned Ontario Conservative candidate Leslyn Lewis said she supports health-care providers not having to provide referrals for services, like abortion.

"Pro-choice doesn't mean the freedom of doctors to choose, it means the freedom of women to chose. Leaders have to be unequivocal on that and once again Erin O'Toole is not," Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said at a campaign stop in Victoria.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the policy also showed "Conservatives are just missing the plot" and health-care providers have a responsibility to ensure women can access abortion services.

O'Toole's platform also promises that a Conservative government "will not support any legislation to regulate abortion."

However, he has been clear that he won't try to stop Conservative MPs from proposing their own private member's bills to restrict abortion and can vote as they please on them. In June, a majority of his caucus supported such a bill to ban sex-selective abortions.

The platform also promises to outlaw conversion therapy, the discredited practice of forcing children or adults to undergo therapy aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity.