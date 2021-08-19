Pro-Annamie Paul execs voted into Green party positions, but it's not a clean sweep

Photo: The Canadian Press Green Party Leader Annamie Paul canvasses a neighbourhood after launching her election campaign in the riding of Toronto Centre, on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The Green Party of Canada has elected a fresh group of officials to its top spots, with staunch supporters of leader Annamie Paul comprising much of the new crop and shoring up her perch atop the party — at least temporarily.

The results of the internal vote were posted today and grant Paul a little breathing room after a months-long clash between her and some party executives who sought to oust her in the lead-up to a federal election, which is set for Sept. 20.

While the fresh makeup of the 18-member federal council also includes some who have been less gung-ho about Paul, three sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter say the chance of a non-confidence vote against the leader is now drastically reduced.

Party executives — several of them no longer on board the council — aimed to dethrone Paul this summer in a non-confidence vote and a membership suspension, though both were halted by an independent arbitrator.

The new crew includes Matthew Piggott — who volunteered on Paul’s leadership campaign in October and went on to serve as the party's national field director before being fired against the leader's wishes — as well as Clément Badra, who Paul named to her shadow cabinet last month.

The Green party mandates a vote on the leader within six months of an election, rendering her current spot precarious post-vote, particularly if she fails to win the riding of Toronto Centre, a Liberal stronghold she has lost twice in the past two years.