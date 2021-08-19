Trudeau pledges to hire more seniors' personal support workers and raise their pay

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau holds a campaign event in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is campaigning for seniors' votes, pledging to train up to 50,000 new personal support workers and guarantee them a minimum wage of at least $25 per hour.

Trudeau said the pandemic has been devastating for Canada's seniors, especially those in long-term care.

Long-term care residents have accounted for the majority of COVID-19 deaths in Canada.

During a campaign stop Thursday in Victoria, Trudeau said that while health care is the jurisdiction of provinces and territories, a re-elected Liberal government would work with them to support seniors.

"This pandemic laid bare unacceptable and heartbreaking conditions in too many long-term care homes across the country. Think about it: we had to send the Armed Forces into retirement homes — in Canada," Trudeau said.

The Liberals would give provinces and territories $3 billion to improve the quality and availability of long-term care beds and develop a Safe Long Term Care Act to ensure standards are upheld across the country, he said.

The party says the seniors' promises would cost about $9 billion over five years.

Trudeau was careful to say the federal government would not micromanage long-term care, but pledged the Liberals would also work with provinces to support seniors by:

— doubling the Home Accessibility Tax Credit, which will provide up to an additional $1,500 to help seniors stay in their homes longer by making them more accessible; and

— continuing to implement strict infection prevention and control measures, including through more provincial and territorial facility inspections for long-term care homes.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet called on Trudeau to give up on the idea of creating national standards for long-term care homes.

"What Quebec needs to improve care for the elderly and support nursing staff is a fair share of federal funding through health transfers," Blanchet said in a statement in French.

"Quebec health professionals know how to do their job and certainly do not need standards set by Ottawa, which has neither the expertise nor the competence in the matter."

Trudeau said he is open to discussing increasing health-care transfers with the premiers after the election.

The Ontario Personal Support Worker Association welcomed Trudeau's promise to increase the minimum wage for the support workers to $25 per hour and to train tens of thousands of them.

"This pandemic is not over yet and the shortage of PSWs across our Nation is at an all-time high," Thia Stephens of the association said in a statement.

"This is also a promising first step to address the significant shortage of PSWs and continuing issues faced in congregate settings."