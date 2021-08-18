O'Toole takes aim at Trudeau, Singh as inflation numbers shift focus of campaign

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speaks to the media Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in Quebec City. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is blaming his political opponents for the decade-high pace of price growth being reported today.

Statistics Canada reports that headline inflation in July hit 3.7 per cent, the highest year-over-year increase since May 2011.

Part of the rise is because prices are being compared to the lows seen one year ago during the early months of the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City, O'Toole says the Liberal government's approach to the economy is fuelling the increase and is pinning the elevated reading on Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

He says the inflation numbers should worry Canadians who have come to him complaining about the price of groceries and homes.

Trudeau and Singh are campaigning today in British Columbia and are scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. local time.