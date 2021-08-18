O'Toole says unvaccinated Conservative candidates should take daily COVID-19 tests

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole speaks to supporters at a rally in Richmond Hill, Ont., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he expects candidates for his party who choose not to get a vaccine to submit to daily rapid tests instead.

Conservative candidates are not required to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

O'Toole says vaccines are safe and effective and he encourages all Canadians to get them, but he also will respect everyone's personal health decisions.

He says he has asked his team to follow all public health measures while campaigning.

O'Toole was asked about requirements for his candidates today in light of news that Ontario's Progressive Conservative premier is warning the elected members of his party will be removed from caucus if they don't get vaccinated.

A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford says it's the government's expectation that every single caucus member — and candidates for next year's Ontario election — be vaccinated, given that their work requires daily interaction with the public.

O'Toole travelled to Quebec after attending his first in-person rally with Conservative supporters the previous evening in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area, where the party hopes for success.

He is set to do so again later today in the Liberal-held riding of Quebec City candidate Joel Lightbound.