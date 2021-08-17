NDP reworks its climate plan amid UN report, B.C. wildfires: Jagmeet Singh

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh walks back to his campaign bus with his younger brother Gurratan in Brampton, Ont., on Monday, August 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A United Nations report warning of worsening climate change prompted the NDP to modify its election platform on the environment, New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday.

While Singh didn't give specifics of the changes the party made, he said the outlook in the report was dire.

"We know that Justin Trudeau put a price on pollution but exempted the biggest polluters, which doesn't really make any sense," Singh said during an interview.

"So, we want to make sure we take on the biggest polluters and we fight the climate crisis by creating good jobs that reduce emissions."

Singh described his experience with wildfires when he spent time in British Columbia's Interior a couple of weeks ago. The area has been besieged by several large and small blazes including those in West Kelowna, Merritt and Kamloops.

"For four days while we were there, we didn't see the sky," he said. "We couldn't see the sun and it was just a red dot in the air."

A so-called heat dome in late June produced a Canadian record temperature of 49.6 C in Lytton, B.C. The next day, most of the village was burned to the ground by a fast-moving wildfire.

While B.C. is particularly affected by wildfires this season, Singh said they are happening across Canada and have put into perspective how climate change is impacting people's lives.

"It's the thing that's really on people's minds."

One of the things making climate change worse, scientists have said, is fossil fuels and there is a sizable vocal opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion next door to Singh's Burnaby South riding.

Singh is opposed to the pipeline project, which the Liberal government has purchased.

"We're going to use every tool possible to show folks that there is a better way, that we don't have to continue to double down on decisions that have been made in the past," Singh said.

He said he is confident that there is a path forward to fight the climate crisis if they take on the big polluters and jobs are created that help reduce emissions, he said.

"And we're laying that out with a plan. But really, not just a plan but also the desire to do something about it," Singh noted.

Earlier Tuesday, Singh visited Novo Textiles in Coquitlam, B.C., which he said was the first Canadian company to manufacture N95 masks.

When the pandemic hit, Canada was caught "flat-footed" without a domestic supply of personal protective equipment, Singh said.

If elected, he pledged to develop an industrial strategy to encourage and expand Canadian manufacturing capacity.

But the announcement came without dollar figures or many specifics, and when pressed, Singh spoke about having an aggressive strategy to support companies looking to expand domestically and investing in those businesses.

The NDP's 115-page plan talks about streamlining access to government export services and giving small and medium-sized businesses a single point of contact to ease regulatory burdens.

Singh's visit to the factory was in the riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam, which the NDP captured in 2015, but narrowly lost to the Conservatives in the last election.

In the afternoon, Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu visited a nearby bakery, Olivier's La Boulangerie, to make baguettes with the help of bakery co-owner, Audibert Olivier.

Singh noted how his party fought for a higher wage subsidy to help people through the pandemic.

"And I was thinking about that," he said when asked why people should elect an NDP government.

"In a minority we were able to give so much help to so many people. What can we do if we were in government? How much more could we help people?"