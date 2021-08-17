Ski hill camera captures snow near top of Nakiska in Kananaskis Country

Photo: Nakiska Photo taken from Gold chair camera at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday

British Columbia continues to cope with wildfires sparked in part by tinder-dry conditions across the province.

But on the other side of the Rockies snow is falling at some of the higher elevations.

A camera from Nakiska ski hill in Kananaskis Country, located about an hour's drive west of Calgary shows snow at the higher elevations.

Other social media posts also show snow accumulating off the side of the highway through K-Country.

Parts of British Columbia are dealing with cooler temperatures and some scattered rain but no sign of snow.

One person online commented, "I wish that BC would get some."

Environment Canada is calling for seasonal or below seasonal temperatures for the next few days but no sign of significant rain or snow.