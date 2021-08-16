First full day of election campaign kicks off with announcements from party leaders

Photo: Twitter

The first full day of the federal election campaign begins today with Justin Trudeau making an announcement in Quebec.

The Liberal leader is set to leave Longueuil, Que., after a 10 a.m. news conference and make his way to Cobourg, Ont., with several stops along the way.

Shortly after Trudeau's morning announcement, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will make one of his own in Toronto -- a Liberal stronghold he's hoping to turn orange.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is sticking to Ottawa today, though he has "virtual telephone town halls" with communities in Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario planned for the evening.

But he starts the day with what his team is billing as a "major announcement."

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon dissolved parliament yesterday morning at Trudeau's request, and voters head to the polls Sept. 20.