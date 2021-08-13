Saskatchewan universities mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and students

Photo: The Canadian Press The Vaccine and infectious Disease Organization is shown at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Sask., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The University of Saskatchewan is joining the growing number of post-secondary institutions in the country who are requiring staff and students be vaccinated for COVID-19 before coming back on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

Two universities in Saskatchewan have joined a growing number of post-secondary institutions in the country requiring staff and students to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The University of Saskatchewan says in a news release that anyone planning to be on campus must provide proof of a first vaccination by Sept. 7 and a second dose by Oct. 18.

The university says people who are unable or unwilling to get vaccinated will need to provide frequent negative COVID-19 test results and submit a daily symptom checklist in order to access campuses.

It says this move is in response to a growing number of variant cases, as well as the low number of vaccination rates for people under the age of 30 in the province.

The University of Regina says it will require faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

It says the university will provide information in the coming days relating to requests for exemptions that align with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

University president Jeff Keshen noted that similar vaccine requirements are being implemented at some other post-secondary institutions across Canada.

"The University of Regina is confident that, in mandating vaccines, we can reduce the transmission of COVID-19 on our campuses and in our communities," he said in a release Friday.

He said the university will work with students who live in residence, play sports and work as student athletic trainers to ensure they comply with the vaccine mandate.

The University of Saskatchewan said it will also require students to be vaccinated if they live in residence or participate in athletic activities.