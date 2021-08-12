Battle between Liberals, admiral heats up as cabinet orders McDonald to stay on leave

Photo: The Canadian Press Art McDonald is seen during an interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says McDonald will remain on leave rather than return as commander of the Canadian Armed Forces.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Admiral Art McDonald will remain on leave rather than return as commander of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Sajjan's announcement follows what a senior government official speaking on background said was a cabinet order on the issue earlier today.

McDonald's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

McDonald's legal team announced Wednesday that their client planned to return as chief of the defence staff, a position he vacated in February.

McDonald temporarily stepped down due to a military police investigation into an allegation of misconduct that resulted last week in a decision not to lay any charges.

McDonald says he has been exonerated and should be allowed to return to his job, but some critics have questioned the veracity of the investigation given it was conducted by military rather than civilian police.