Prime Minister will call federal election Sept. 20: Reuters

Photo: The Canadian Press Sample ballot box

We’re getting some clarity on the swirling speculation of a fall federal election.

Reuters is quoting sources who say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will drop the writ for a Sept. 20 federal election.

That would be less than two years since the last time Canadians went to the polls, in October 2019. In that vote, the Liberals lost their majority and ended up forming a minority government.

Reuters quotes four sources who say Trudeau will make the announcement on Sunday.

There's been speculation for months that the ruling Liberals will push for an election before the end of 2021, as they seek voter approval of the government’s plans to combat COVID-19 in Canada.

All the main federal party leaders have already been campaigning this summer, anticipating the government would drop the writ.

Parties have also been lining up candidates, with a number already named in the Okanagan.