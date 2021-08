Feds to roll out vaccine passports for foreign travel

Photo: The Canadian Press Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, left, is joined by Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence hold a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, July 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to get a government document that will certify their COVID-19 vaccine history for the purpose of international travel.

The document, expected to be ready by the fall, will be digital, with an option for those who can't or don't want a digital certificate.

Mendicino says it will include data on the type of vaccines received, the dates, and the location.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the program has to be done in co-operation with provinces and territories because they have the data that is needed.

He says if provinces want to use the same passport within their province that could be an option.

Quebec is introducing a provincial passport next month that will be required for people who want to attend public events, go to the gym, or frequent a restaurant or bar.