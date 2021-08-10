Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he won't run again, new leader to be chosen

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier of Manitoba Brian Pallister speaks at a news conference after the 2021 budget was delivered at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he won't seek re-election and a new Progressive Conservative Party leader will be chosen before the next provincial election.

Pallister, 67, made the comments Tuesday during a caucus retreat in Brandon, Man.

"I will not be seeking re-election as a member of the Manitoba legislative assembly and accordingly a new leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba will lead our party into the next election," he said.

"After almost 10 years as leader of our party and more than five years as our province's premier, I believe that now is the time for a new leader and a premier to take our province forward."

Pallister has been under fire over the past month for comments he made about Canadian history.

He apologized last week after saying in July that people who came to Canada before and after it became a country did not come to destroy but to build.

Since then, his Indigenous relations minister resigned from cabinet, two Indigenous men quit provincial economic development boards and Indigenous leaders have roundly condemned the premier.

Some Progressive Conservative caucus members have also distanced themselves from Pallister's remarks.