Meng Wanzhou lawyer: To commit Huawei CFO to extradition goes against rule-of-law

The Meng Wanzhou extradition hearings resumed this morning in Vancouver as the Huawei Technologies CFO presents her final defence in a bid to stave off committal.

If she and her legal team fails in that bid, Meng will be committed to be extradited by BC Supreme Court to the United States to face fraud and money laundering charges.

This morning, defence lawyer Richard Peck opened the proceedings, arguing that the numerous allegations of abuse of process by U.S. and Canadian authorities – ranging from

misrepresenting Meng’s alleged crimes in the Record of the Case and violating Meng’s charter rights by seizing her electronic devices and passwords without formal arrest to not recording key portions of the communications between agencies to coordinate the arrest on Dec. 1, 2018 - amounted to a serious violation of Canada’s rule-of-law.

“Since the beginning of the case, the Attorney General of Canada has emphasized the rule of law,” Peck said. “... Our contention is that to commit Ms. Meng is to go against the rule of law.”

Peck described the alleged misconducts for U.S. Department of Justice, the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency as “numerous incursions that are injurious” to Canadian values, laws and constitutional rights. He added that – while extradition hearings have limited purview over the determination of evidence in cases – that limit “does not oust court of control of its own process, where the court must preserve the integrity of its own proceedings.”

The hearings resumed last week with defence and Crown counsel trading fire over the U.S. Record of the Case (ROC), with Meng accusing the U.S. document of misrepresenting facts to make its case to arrest and extradite Meng.

Peck reiterated those claims this morning, telling the court it is clear that HSBC – a bank that works with Huawei – knew of the Chinese tech giant’s relationship to Skycom, a subsidiary company that violated U.S. sanctions by doing business in Iran in the 2000s and early 2010s.

That means Meng could not be guilty of fraud for anything she presented to HSBC at a 2013 meeting, since HSBC chose to continue its banking relationship with Huawei on its own volition.

“It is eminently reasonable to draw from the evidence that HSBC has significant understanding of its clients and like Ms. Meng and their affairs,” Peck said, noting that this should nullify the U.S. fraud charge against the Huawei executive.

The Crown, meanwhile, maintained that the document was accurate on issues relevant to the case, and any errors – if any – do not amount to evidence that American officials were trying to unjustly make their case intentionally.

The hearings are scheduled to continue for two weeks.