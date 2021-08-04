Conservatives raise twice as much as Liberals in first half of year as election looms

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of the Conservative caucus applaud Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole following his address during a meeting in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The federal Conservatives raked in roughly double the funds as the Liberals in the first half of 2021, lending them a cash advantage ahead of a likely fall election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The federal Conservatives raised roughly twice as much money as the Liberals in the first half of 2021, lending them a cash advantage ahead of a likely fall election.

Elections Canada filings show the Tories raked in $13.6 million in the first six months of the year versus $6.8 million for the Grits.

The contributions include newly released figures from the second quarter, when Conservatives raised $5.1 million from 34,865 donors compared to the Liberals' $3.3 million from 36,495 donors.

The NDP pulled in more than $1.5 million last quarter, a slight dip from $1.6 million in the first three months of 2021.

The Bloc Québécois and Greens raised $312,000 and $682,000 respectively between April and June.

All parties are looking to beef up their war chests for spending on advertising, local riding battles and national campaign tours in advance of a writ drop expected as early as this month.