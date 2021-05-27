Battle over independence of military judges expands to include Appeal Court

Photo: The Canadian Press Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance.

A landmark legal battle over the independence of judges responsible for overseeing military courts martial has gone meta with new questions over the autonomy of a judge hearing the case.

The Court Martial Appeal Court of Canada hearing revolves around then-defence chief Jonathan Vance's decision two years ago to task an officer under his own command with disciplining the country's four military judges.

Three of those four military judges later stayed several cases, saying Vance's order impinged upon their independence and thus robbed service members accused of wrongdoing of their right to fair trials.

The question of whether military judges are independent was subsequently sent to the Court Martial Appeal Court, where three civilian judges including Chief Justice Richard Bell heard arguments from both sides in the winter and was set to make a ruling.

But now lawyers for the accused in seven affected cases want permission to submit new evidence and argue Bell is not sufficiently independent. That evidence includes Bell’s own statements to a judicial commission this month about his lack of independence.

Bell specifically flagged the fact that all justices on the military Appeal Court are required to be sitting judges in other courts at the same time. In his case, Bell is a sitting Federal Court judge in New Brunswick.

“Membership as a judge or even chief justice of the CMACC is dependent upon membership as a judge of another source court," reads a submission prepared for the commission on Bell's behalf in March and referenced by defence lawyers in the seven cases.

"This potentially exposes the chief justice of the CMACC to the directives of other chief justices, thereby compromising his or her capacity to effectively carry out the independent functions of the CMACC."

The defence lawyers also included in their submissions several statements by fellow Court Martial Appeal Court judge Edward Scanlan, who appeared alongside Bell before the judicial commission on May 11, questioning the independence of the chief justice.

Those include an email from a Federal Court administrator to Bell, which Scanlan read aloud, suggesting the administrator's control over Bell’s schedule affected his ability to work on military appeals.

Scanlan described the situation as "the chief justice of a national court sitting and hearing cases where he is being told by a trial court how much time he is going to get because they fill the rest of his time up."

"That is a direct, frontal attack by a source court. It has allocated to itself the exclusive authority to decide how much time CMACC justice has to do his work. It's a frontal attack on his judicial independence and on the judicial independence of the court."

Bell’s lawyer Eugene Meehan, who prepared the submission on the chief justice's behalf, declined to comment on Wednesday.

Wendy Wharton, a spokeswoman for the Judge Advocate General’s office, which is responsible for ensuring the proper functioning of Canada’s military justice system, also declined to comment.

Wharton did say that military prosecutors will respond by Friday to the request to submit evidence, adding that five other cases in addition to the seven that are currently part of the appeal have been adjourned until the CMACC responds.

Among those initial seven cases is one court martial involving three counts of sexual assault against an officer in British Columbia.