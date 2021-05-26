Quebec legislature members unanimously pass motion in favour of provincial flag emoji

Photo: The Canadian Press Quebec's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Quebec's legislature members have unanimously adopted a motion to pursue the creation of an emoji of the province's flag. Parti Québécois member Pascal Bérubé presented the non-binding motion today in the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Quebec's legislature has unanimously adopted a motion to pursue the creation of an emoji of the provincial flag.

Parti Québécois member Pascal Bérubé presented the non-binding motion today in the legislature, with the support of members from the other parties.

Bérubé noted that social media users can already use a number of flag pictograms in their messages, including some from non-independent nations such as Scotland.

He said it's important for Quebec to have its own distinct visual identity in all areas of cyberspace.

The motion calls on the government to make a request to the Unicode Consortium, the non-profit organization that manages the emojis used on major social media platforms.

Created in Japan in the 1990s, emojis are small images or icons used to express an emotion or make a point in a text conversation or social media post.