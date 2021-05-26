Quebec hospital patient, visitors testify at Echaquan inquiry

Photo: The Canadian Press

Joyce Echaquan was in tremendous pain and told hospital staff she was dying, but she was instead ignored and mocked, a witness told a Quebec coroner's inquiry on Tuesday.

Annie Desroches was in tears as she described the poor treatment Echaquan received at the hospital in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal, last September. Desroches, who had been on a stretcher next to Echaquan, read Tuesday from a handwritten 10-page letter she wrote the day after the Indigenous woman died.

"They didn't give her help and comfort; no, they gave her death," Desroches told the coroner's inquest.

Echaquan was a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven who filmed herself while a nurse and an orderly were heard insulting and mocking her shortly before she died last September, not long after being admitted to hospital with severe stomach pain.

Desroches said Echaquan told her she had visited the hospital a few times for her stomach but was only given morphine and didn't want it because she would experience withdrawal symptoms.

She told the inquiry Echaquan was never disrespectful toward hospital staff. Desroches said Echaquan was in pain and began to yell and cry out as it got worse but staff ignored her.

"More and more, I understood that it was not normal to leave a person in such a state," Desroches, 34, said in tears. "Ms. Echaquan also shouted, 'You're letting me die, I will die, I will die.'"

She said about four nurses where laughing at Echaquan as she yelled. Desroches said she couldn't hear them because of Plexiglas barriers, but she said the nurses were clearly mocking and laughing at the Indigenous patient.

"If I had known what would have happened the next day, I would have hugged her," Desroches said, concluding her testimony.

She was one of several witnesses who reported hearing racist comments aimed at Echaquan on Sept. 28, the day the patient died.

Stéphane Guilbault was visiting his daughter at the hospital that day and he told the inquiry Tuesday he overheard staff saying, "Indians like to complain and screw and have children."

Josiane Ulrich, who was also visiting her hospitalized daughter on Sept. 28, testified Tuesday she overheard several disparaging comments from staff toward Echaquan.

Ulrich said she heard staff say, "We're paying for her" or "She's an Indian, it doesn't matter." After Echaquan had passed away, Ulrich said she heard a staffer allegedly say, "Finally, we will have some peace, she's dead."

Also Tuesday, Barbara Flamand, an Atikamekw woman who took on the role of liaison officer in March 2019 at the hospital to help support Atikamekw patients, testified that her role was never taken seriously and she was often ignored or unused as a resource.

On the day of Echaquan's death, Flamand said she received a call from the patient's mother and rushed to get information in the emergency room, but she said she was barred access despite having a hospital identification.

“I was afraid for her (Joyce) because I had heard it in her mother’s voice,” Flamand said. She was with Echaquan's sister-in-law in a family room when the death was announced.