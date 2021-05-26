Nunavut police ask for public's help in homicide investigation of 'Grizzlies' actor

Photo: Homicide Canada

Nunavut RCMP are asking for the public's help with an investigation into the death of a northern actor.

Police say Emerald MacDonald's body was found May 3 at a cabin outside Kugluktuk, almost 1,600 kilometres north of Edmonton and the westernmost community in Nunavut.

The RCMP initially called MacDonald's death suspicious, but have since ruled it a homicide.

MacDonald, who was 24, played the role of Miranda in the 2018 Canadian sports drama film "The Grizzlies," based on the true story of a lacrosse team in Kugluktuk.

Police say MacDonald was seen buying supplies in the community on April 30 before travelling to her family's cabin by snowmobile.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw or spoke to MacDonald, or who may have seen or heard anything on the land that weekend, to contact the Kugluktuk RCMP.

"Emerald’s performance was celebrated across the country, Europe and the world, but most important to her was that she made her community proud," a statement on the movie's Facebook page reads.

"Emerald continued to touch so many lives, including being an inspiration to countless youth across the North when touring with the film and spreading messages of love, resilience, mental health, and youth empowerment."

Stacey Aglok, MacDonald's sister and a producer on "The Grizzlies," is also asking that the community help police.

"She was a fearless, brave young woman who had so much more love, joy and talent to offer. She was taken too soon, but her love and light lives on in our hearts and on our screens," Aglok wrote on her Facebook page.

"The Grizzlies" depicts a youth lacrosse team that was set up to help combat youth suicide in the community of Kugluktuk. It had its premier at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in theatres in April 2019.