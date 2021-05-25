Trudeau says Canada mulling more actions against Belarus after journalist's arrest

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the Belarusian government's recent seizure of a dissident journalist on board an intercepted airliner, saying Canada is weighing measures beyond current sanctions against the country.

Separately, the Belarusian embassy in Ottawa said it is shutting its doors, stating in a website post it will suspend activity as of Sept. 1. Requests for comment from the embassy went unanswered as of Tuesday afternoon.

Trudeau said the arrest Sunday of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich after a fighter jet forced down his flight in the country's airspace amounts to a "clear attack on democracy and freedom of the press."

"The behaviour of the Belarus regime is outrageous, illegal, and completely unacceptable," Trudeau said at a press conference Tuesday.

Ottawa will be "examining further options," he added.

Canada announced sanctions against 55 Belarusian officials last year after an election that Ottawa said was "marred by widespread irregularities" amid a "systemic campaign of repression" and human rights violations under President Alexander Lukashenko.

Since Sunday, airlines have rerouted flights to avoid the country's airspace and European Union leaders have directed officials to draft unspecified sanctions against Minsk, on top of a potential ban on Belarusian airlines from EU skies.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has deemed the event "state hijacking" and Ireland and France have characterized it as piracy amid mounting international outrage.

On Tuesday, the Belarusian embassy said its consular section will freeze handling of documents in Canada such as visa applications starting July 10.

"Please be informed that the Government of the Republic of Belarus has taken (the) decision to close the Embassy … in Canada," the statement reads.

Consular functions would then be carried out by the consulate in New York City, according to the statement.