Chris Sky, top anti-mask protester, arrested and charged for alleged threats, driving at a police officer

Photo: Chris Sky / Twitter

One of the most prominent figures in Canada’s anti-mask and ant-lockdown movements has been arrested in Toronto for allegedly threatening to shoot people and driving his car at an arresting officer.

Toronto Police say Chris Saccoccia, better known at Chris Sky, turned himself in on Thursday.

Saccoccia had plans to tour B.C. again this weekend, with stops set in Kelowna, Kamloops and Vancouver, according to his social media. He drew hundreds of people to Kelowna’s Stuart Park last month during a stop on his cross-country “Freedom Convoy.”

In a news release Thursday, Toronto Police allege Saccoccia made threats to shoot people “several times over the phone” on May 12.

The threat was reported to Toronto Police on May 19, who attended an address later that day in the York Region to arrest him.

Police say Saccoccia tried to get into his vehicle to drive away from the officers, leading them to block him in.

When an officer approached Saccoccia’s vehicle, he allegedly reversed and drove at the officer, causing him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. He then sped away from the officers.

Saccoccia has been criminally charged with three counts of uttering death threats, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and dangerous operation of a vehicle. He appears in court Thursday. It is not clear if he will obtain bail and be able to travel to B.C. this weekend.

Last month Instagram banned Saccoccia from the platform for spreading “harmful vaccine misinformation and content promoting widely debunked hoaxes.” He had upwards of 250,000 followers before his account was deleted.

He has been placed on Canada’s no-fly list after several anti-mask incidents in airports and on aircraft.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network published a report on Saccoccia last month, highlighting past anti-semitic and holocaust-denial related comments, as well as racism targeting Blacks and muslims and homophobia.