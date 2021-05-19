Fashion mogul Peter Nygard applies to Supreme Court to appeal bail decision

Photo: The Canadian Press A Nygard store in Winnipeg is shown on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

A Canadian fashion mogul facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States is looking to the Supreme Court of Canada to get out of jail.

Peter Nygard has applied to the country’s highest court for permission to appeal a Manitoba court's ruling to keep him behind bars.

Manitoba Court of Appeal Justice Jennifer Pfuetzner's decision in March said Nygard's detention was necessary to maintain confidence in the administration of justice, given the enormity of the allegations.

Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg under the Extradition Act in December and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York.

Authorities accuse the 79-year-old of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities.

Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan told court his client denies all the allegations and poses no risk if released.