John Gomery, judge who led inquiry exposing Quebec sponsorship scandal, dead at 88

Photo: The Canadian Press Retired justice John Gomery attends a news conference in Montreal in an August 10, 2009 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MONTREAL - John Gomery, the judge who led a public inquiry that helped sink a federal government, has died at age 88.

His daughter confirmed his death to The Canadian Press today.

Gomery was a Quebec Superior Court justice when he was named to head an inquiry into the federal sponsorship scandal in 2004.

The revelations of kickbacks and illegal fundraising ultimately helped lead to the defeat of the once-dominant Liberal government.

Gomery studied law at McGill University and worked in private practice in Montreal before being named a judge in 1982.

He retired to his farm southwest of Montreal after leaving the bench in 2007, but he remained active in public life.