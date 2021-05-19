Ottawa professor Hassan Diab must stand trial in Paris bombing: French court

Photo: The Canadian Press Hassan Diab holds a news conference on Parliament Hill,.

A French court has upheld a decision directing Ottawa sociology professor Hassan Diab to stand trial in the decades-old bombing of a Paris synagogue.

The Court of Cassation, the highest court in the French judiciary, delivered the ruling today.

Diab's lawyer, Donald Bayne, calls the ruling inexplicable and says he is considering an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

Born in Lebanon, Diab became a Canadian citizen in 1993, working in Ottawa as a university teacher.

The RCMP arrested him in November 2008 in response to a request by France.

French authorities suspected Diab was involved in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured dozens of others, an accusation he has always denied.