Man who attacked, set fire to Indigenous woman in Saskatchewan denied parole

A Saskatchewan man who brutally attacked a woman and set her on fire has been denied parole.

Leslie Black, who is 35, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the beating, burning and sexual assault of Marlene Bird in Prince Albert, Sask., in 2014.

Bird's injuries resulted in the amputation of both of her legs and the Indigenous woman also lost much of her eyesight.

She died in 2017 at the age of 50, a few months after Black was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Black told a parole board hearing last week that he prayed with an elder for Bird and her family when he learned of her death.

The board heard that Black presents a risk for future sexual offences, has had issues with violence behind bars and any form of conditional release would be premature.