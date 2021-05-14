Latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, May 14

Photo: The Canadian Press People use social distancing circles at Trinity-Bellwoods park in Toronto.

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Friday, May 14, 2021.

_ Canada: 1,312,408 confirmed cases (75,475 active, 1,212,108 resolved, 24,825 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 6,615 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 198.59 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 47,068 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,724.

There were 60 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 338 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 48. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 65.32 per 100,000 people.

There have been 33,130,218 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,173 confirmed cases (86 active, 1,081 resolved, six deaths).

There were seven new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 16.47 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 53 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is eight.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 252,133 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 188 confirmed cases (seven active, 181 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Thursday. The rate of active cases is 4.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been three new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 151,857 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 4,407 confirmed cases (1,572 active, 2,764 resolved, 71 deaths).

There were 110 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 160.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,043 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 149.

There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.25 per 100,000 people.

There have been 693,313 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 2,040 confirmed cases (128 active, 1,871 resolved, 41 deaths).

There were 16 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 16.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 60 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.

There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.25 per 100,000 people.

There have been 318,482 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 360,982 confirmed cases (7,795 active, 342,170 resolved, 11,017 deaths).

There were 781 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 90.91 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,685 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 812.

There were five new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 48 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 128.48 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,733,163 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 502,171 confirmed cases (29,235 active, 464,531 resolved, 8,405 deaths).

There were 2,759 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 198.42 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 19,114 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,731.

There were 31 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 192 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 27. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 57.04 per 100,000 people.

There have been 14,452,272 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 43,700 confirmed cases (4,046 active, 38,652 resolved, 1,002 deaths).

There were 560 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 293.35 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,262 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 466.

There were three new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 16 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 72.65 per 100,000 people.

There have been 729,722 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 43,926 confirmed cases (2,032 active, 41,381 resolved, 513 deaths).

There were 223 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 172.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,526 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 218.

There were five new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 12 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.15 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 43.52 per 100,000 people.

There have been 807,245 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 215,193 confirmed cases (24,586 active, 188,475 resolved, 2,132 deaths).

There were 1,558 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 556.01 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,058 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,723.

There were nine new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 30 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 48.21 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,349,694 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 137,810 confirmed cases (5,868 active, 130,310 resolved, 1,632 deaths).

There were 587 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 113.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,191 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 599.

There were seven new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 37 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.7 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,598,205 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (two active, 80 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 115 confirmed cases (44 active, 71 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Thursday. The rate of active cases is 97.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 17 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 21,215 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 606 confirmed cases (74 active, 528 resolved, four deaths).

There were 12 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 188.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 54 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is eight.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,712 tests completed.