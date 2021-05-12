Mountie charged with first-degree murder in Saskatchewan

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Saskatchewan Mountie has been charged with first-degree murder.

The Prince Albert Police Service says Bernie Herman, a 32-year member of the RCMP, is to appear in court on the charge tomorrow.

The 53-year-old is accused of killing 26-year-old Braden Herman while off duty.

Police say the two men knew each other but are not related.

They say officers were called to a wooded area in the city last night after receiving a report that a man's body had been discovered.

The service's criminal investigations division is leading the investigation, but city police have requested the appointment of an independent observer to oversee the case.