Singh calls for halt on Canadian arms sales to Israel as violence escalates in region

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the federal government to halt arms sales to Israel amid escalating violence in the region.

At a news conference today and again during question period, Singh says Canada must apply pressure to ratchet down the spiralling conflict in East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank and to prevent more arms from being used in clashes he says breach international law.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking all parties to end the violence, saying rocket attacks against Israel as well as violence at an iconic mosque are "unacceptable."

Yesterday, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole put out a statement condemning rocket attacks by Hamas militants as "indiscriminately targeting civilians."

Dozens have died after Palestinian militants launched rockets from Gaza and Israel unleashed new air strikes against them this week, in an escalation triggered by soaring tensions in Jerusalem and days of clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque — a site sacred to Jews and Muslims in the holy city.

Government data shows Canada sent $13.7 million in military goods and technology to Israel in 2019, or 0.4 per cent of total arms exports, suggesting an embargo would have limited leverage.