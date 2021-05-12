Latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, May 12

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Canada: 1,299,572 confirmed cases (78,039 active, 1,196,819 resolved, 24,714 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 5,373 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 205.34 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 49,623 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,089.

There were 32 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 321 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 46. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 65.03 per 100,000 people.

There have been 32,867,352 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,156 confirmed cases (81 active, 1,069 resolved, six deaths).

There were 15 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 15.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 48 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 250,666 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 187 confirmed cases (eight active, 179 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 5.01 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 150,343 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 4,152 confirmed cases (1,591 active, 2,490 resolved, 71 deaths).

There were 118 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 162.45 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,145 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 164.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.25 per 100,000 people.

There have been 681,459 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 2,015 confirmed cases (137 active, 1,837 resolved, 41 deaths).

There were two new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 17.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 57 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is eight.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.25 per 100,000 people.

There have been 316,040 tests completed.

Quebec: 359,456 confirmed cases (7,817 active, 340,637 resolved, 11,002 deaths).

There were 660 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 91.16 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,981 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 854.

There were nine new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 43 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 128.31 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,622,017 tests completed.

Ontario: 497,092 confirmed cases (31,151 active, 457,599 resolved, 8,342 deaths).

There were 2,073 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 211.42 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 20,400 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,914.

There were 15 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 199 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 28. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 56.62 per 100,000 people.

There have been 14,378,482 tests completed.

Manitoba: 42,779 confirmed cases (3,837 active, 37,945 resolved, 997 deaths).

There were 329 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 278.19 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,966 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 424.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 17 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 72.28 per 100,000 people.

There have been 722,766 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 43,481 confirmed cases (2,064 active, 40,911 resolved, 506 deaths).

There were 186 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 175.11 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,475 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 211.

There were four new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of seven new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42.93 per 100,000 people.

There have been 800,782 tests completed.

Alberta: 211,836 confirmed cases (24,998 active, 184,719 resolved, 2,119 deaths).

There were 1,449 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 565.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13,183 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,883.

There were two new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 20 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.92 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,320,308 tests completed.

British Columbia: 136,623 confirmed cases (6,217 active, 128,782 resolved, 1,624 deaths).

There were 515 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 120.77 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,270 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 610.

There were two new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 30 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.55 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,581,120 tests completed.

Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (two active, 80 resolved, two deaths).

There were two new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 112 confirmed cases (61 active, 51 resolved, zero deaths).

There were 10 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 135.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 41 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is six.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 20,761 tests completed.

Nunavut: 586 confirmed cases (75 active, 507 resolved, four deaths).

There were 14 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 190.58 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 51 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,403 tests completed.