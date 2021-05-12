'Bucktooth bandits': Police trace stolen lumber to beaver dam

Photo: RCMP

Mounties in east-central Saskatchewan have cracked what they are calling an "extremely Canadian case."

RCMP officers from the Porcupine Plain detachment were called to a rural area on Friday to investigate a theft of posts that had been piled on a property for fencing.

The thief was soon revealed to have sharp teeth, fur, and a broad tail.

Const. Conrad Rickards says the posts were found in a nearby waterway and it appears a beaver helped himself to the lumber to build a dam — perhaps with the help of some buddies.

Rickards says there was no sign of the culprit.

He says no charges will be laid.

“Who could really blame these little bucktooth bandits, considering the price of wood these days?”