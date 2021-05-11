Second Nazi flag spotted in rural Alberta in under a week

Photo: Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies

For the second time in a week, a Hitler Youth flag has been spotted flying in rural Alberta.

In a news release, the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies said they were alerted over the weekend of Hitler Youth and Confederate flags displayed at a property near Breton, Alta.

The flag was spotted after another Hitler Youth flag made news near the village of Boyle, Alta last week. That flag was taken down after a visit from police.

The centre said the property owner in Breton has refused to take down the flags and a complaint has been lodged with the RCMP. FSWC is urging police to launch a hate crime investigation.

"It is extremely disturbing and quite disheartening to once again see a Hitler Youth flag, as well as the Confederate flag, on display," said Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, FSWC's Director of Policy.

"These displays of hate go against the values that Canada stands for and are an attack on not only the Jewish and Black communities, but also on our veterans and fallen soldiers who made unspeakable sacrifices to defeat the Nazis and preserve our freedoms."

The centre notes that it is illegal in Canada to engage in the willful promotion of hatred and is also asking the local county council to get involved.

"We urge police to investigate this incident as a hate crime and for community leaders to send a message loud and clear that hate will not be tolerated in their community," Kirzner-Roberts added.