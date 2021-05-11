B.C. to give workers 3 days of paid sick leave for COVID-19

Photo: The Canadian Press Harry Bains

British Columbia will give all workers up to three days of paid sick leave to support those affected by COVID-19.

Labour Minister Harry Bains introduced the legislation today, saying it would be effective until Dec. 31.

He says the provincial government will be "stepping up in a major way" to support businesses with the cost.

Bains also says a new permanent entitlement to paid personal injury and illness leave would take effect in January, although the number of entitlement days would be determined through consultation in the coming months.

Premier John Horgan said last month the province was considering its own sick-leave program after the federal government failed to bring in a national plan that would fill in the gaps of the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

"Having paid sick leave is good for businesses, good for workers, good for our communities and will help our economy recover faster," Bains said in the legislature on Tuesday.