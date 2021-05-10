Jagmeet Singh says link exists between anti-maskers and far-right extremism

Photo: The Canadian Press

Federal New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh says he believes there's a connection between anti-mask and anti-lockdown protests and far-right extremism.

Singh's comments come as rallies against COVID-19 health orders are being staged across the country while many provincial doctors battle a deadly third wave of the pandemic.

These demonstrations have been met with frustration from some in the public over what they say appears to be a lack of police enforcement, and a few premiers have promised stiffer fines for COVID-19 rule-breakers.

Singh says some of the people being drawn to recent protests are affiliated with far-right groups.

He says he sees a connection between those refusing to follow public-health advice and the ideology of the extreme right because both show a disregard for the well-being of others and put people at risk..

Singh says refusing to listen to COVID-19 health orders is dangerous and needs to be called out.