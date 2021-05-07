Manitoba tightens health orders, shuts gyms, restaurants, museums

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier of Manitoba Brian Pallister speaks at a news conference in Winnipeg, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The Manitoba government is increasing fines for people who repeatedly violate COVID-19 public health orders and is offering sick leave pay for workers affected by the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

The Manitoba government is imposing further restrictions as COVID-19 numbers continue to surge.

Starting Sunday morning, the cap on outdoor gatherings will drop to five people from 10.

Restaurants, bars and patios will close to in-person dining but can still provide take-out and delivery services.

Gyms, museums, art galleries and libraries will have to close and indoor religious services will be prohibited.

The province has reported 502 new cases and one more death today due to COVID-19.