Promising pandemic signs in Ontario, Quebec as urgency shifts to N.S., Alberta

Canada's most populous provinces showed promising signs of containing their COVID-19 cases Thursday, as pandemic urgency shifted to surges in Alberta and Nova Scotia and efforts to vaccinate teens before the next school year.

Ontario reported 3,424 new cases and 26 more deaths linked to the virus. While that's an increase from 2,941 reported Wednesday, the province's seven-day average dropped to 3,369 from a record-high 4,348 on April 19.

The slight levelling off came as the province said it had administered a record 141,000 vaccines Wednesday, while over in Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dubé noted declines in case counts, hospitalizations and test positivity rates were pushing his province "in the right direction."

Hospitalizations there dropped by eight, to 580, and 144 people were in intensive care, a decrease of eight.

Eyes remained on Nova Scotia, however, where an alarming upswing pushed daily counts to a pandemic high of 182 Thursday, following a 175-case tally a day before.

Alberta, meanwhile, reported 2,211 cases, as the province waited to see whether new containment measures announced early this week would make a difference.

Vaccine strategy and lockdown measures are playing a role in Ontario's dropping daily average, infectious disease doctor Zain Chagla said in an interview.

And promising provincial data on vaccine effectiveness may give other jurisdictions hope things can turn around quickly, especially if inoculations are prioritized to those who need them most.

"The big thing now is vaccinating people in places where density of transmission is high," Chagla said.

"So having that mentality of, we're not only vaccinating to a particular age but scaling vaccines in populations that have been hit hard throughout this pandemic."

Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said "vaccines alone are not the silver bullet" to easing spread in Alberta, which has seen skyrocketing infection rates and a health-care system that's "beginning to be overloaded."

He said "strong public health measures" are also necessary.

Nova Scotia, which was mostly spared by COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic, added new restrictive measures last week, including a $2,000 fine for anyone caught leaving their counties for non-essential reasons.

Premier Iain Rankin said he was "frustrated" by his province's rising case numbers.

"I don't know what more I can say to Nova Scotians to make sure they take this issue seriously," he said.

British Columbia's infection rate has remained below 700 since Sunday after surging before new restrictions were introduced in late March.

The province reported its first case of a blood clot connected to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday. A woman in her 50s is in hospital after her doctor recognized the symptoms of the rare condition.

Quebec reported 907 new cases Thursday, along with seven more deaths attributed to the virus.