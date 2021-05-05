Canada supports 'common platform' to recognize vaccine status of travellers: Alghabra

Photo: The Canadian Press Passengers from New Delhi wait in long lines for transportation to their quarantine hotels at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Friday April 23, 2021. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the resumption of international travel requires a coordinated approach for testing and a common platform for recognizing the vaccinated status of travellers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the resumption of international travel requires a co-ordinated approach for testing and a common platform for recognizing the vaccinated status of travellers.

Following participation at the G7 transport ministers' meeting, Alghabra says Canada's goal is to establish a system that will protect privacy and personal information, and that will be accessible, fair and equitable.

Algabra says G7 countries have a leading role to play in advancing a new global framework for international travel that will be essential to safely resume the free movement of people and goods, and the return to a barrier-free global travel environment.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says he and his G7 counterparts discussed global issues that threaten to undermine democracy, freedoms and human rights including the relations with Russia, China, and Iran, as well as the ongoing crises in Myanmar, Ethiopia and Syria.

He says the ministers called on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and expressed their deep concerns about the human rights violations and abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

The G7 includes the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union.