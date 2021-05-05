The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Canada: 1,249,950 confirmed cases (82,700 active, 1,142,854 resolved, 24,396 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 6,689 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 217.6 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 54,964 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,852.

There were 56 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 333 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 48. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 64.19 per 100,000 people.

There have been 32,009,489 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,108 confirmed cases (60 active, 1,042 resolved, six deaths).

There were four new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 11.49 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 46 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 245,185 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 183 confirmed cases (seven active, 176 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 4.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 145,197 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 3,007 confirmed cases (1,060 active, 1,878 resolved, 69 deaths).

There were 153 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 108.23 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 792 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 113.

There were two new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.05 per 100,000 people.

There have been 615,003 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 1,958 confirmed cases (142 active, 1,778 resolved, 38 deaths).

There were four new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 18.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 76 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 11.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.86 per 100,000 people.

There have been 306,252 tests completed.

Quebec: 353,475 confirmed cases (8,892 active, 333,624 resolved, 10,959 deaths).

There were 797 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 103.7 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,879 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 983.

There were 16 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 63 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 127.81 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,389,792 tests completed.

Ontario: 476,692 confirmed cases (36,440 active, 432,109 resolved, 8,143 deaths).

There were 2,791 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 247.32 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 24,566 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,509.

There were 25 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 179 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 26. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 55.27 per 100,000 people.

There have been 14,079,987 tests completed.

Manitoba: 39,814 confirmed cases (2,692 active, 36,142 resolved, 980 deaths).

There were 291 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 195.18 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,792 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 256.

There was one new reported death Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 12 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 71.05 per 100,000 people.

There have been 692,925 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 42,006 confirmed cases (2,305 active, 39,202 resolved, 499 deaths).

There were 189 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 195.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,605 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 229.

There were two new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 17 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.21 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42.34 per 100,000 people.

There have been 777,973 tests completed.

Alberta: 198,653 confirmed cases (23,623 active, 172,931 resolved, 2,099 deaths).

There were 1,743 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 534.23 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13,813 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,973.

There were nine new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 32 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.47 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,198,124 tests completed.

British Columbia: 132,353 confirmed cases (7,373 active, 123,383 resolved, 1,597 deaths).

There were 697 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 143.23 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,305 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 758.

There was one new reported death Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 26 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.02 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,518,679 tests completed.

Yukon: 82 confirmed cases (one active, 79 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 2.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,054 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 71 confirmed cases (20 active, 51 resolved, zero deaths).

There were 12 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 44.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 20 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 18,721 tests completed.

Nunavut: 535 confirmed cases (85 active, 446 resolved, four deaths).

There were seven new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 215.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 63 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 12,521 tests completed.