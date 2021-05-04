Alberta moves students online, closes patios, limits retail shopping

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton, Friday, March 20, 2020. Albertans are getting ready to hear new restrictions today as the province's leaders deal with the highest COVID-19 case rates in the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta will soon move all students to online learning and close restaurant patios, hair salons and tattoo parlours to combat an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases.

Premier Jason Kenney says the capacity of retail shops will drop to no more than 10 per cent of customer capacity.

Outdoor gatherings will be limited to five people instead of 10.

Places of worship will be limited to 15 people instead of 15 per cent capacity and attendance at funerals is cut in half to 10 people.

Kenney made the announcement via livestream on the government’s website and on his Facebook page.

He says he cannot allow the province's health-care system to be overwhelmed.