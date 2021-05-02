One-in-three Canadians believe COVID-19 is a biological weapon: poll

Photo: Contributed

A new poll from Insights West shows a sizeable minority of Canadians hold beliefs in a variety of conspiracy theories, some more recent and related to the pandemic, and some decades old.

Thirty-seven per cent of survey respondents believe that COVID-19 was created in a lab and released by mistake. Thirty-one per cent also believe a more sinister variant of this conspiracy — that it was created in a lab intentionally as a biological weapon.

By comparison, some Canadians also hold beliefs surrounding Ogopogo, Sasquatch, and UFOs.

More than half of those surveyed believe UFOs exist (53 per cent), while 17 per cent believe Ogopogo is real. Eighteen per cent believe in Sasquatch, while an even smaller proportion, 12 per cent, believe the lunar landings were a hoax.



Men are more likely than women to believe the COVID-19 conspiracy theories and B.C. and English Quebec residents are less likely, relative to residents in other provinces, to believe either COVID-19 conspiracy theory.



Some of the other results show that 15 per cent of Canadians believe pharmaceutical companies are involved in the spread of COVID-19. Nine per cent believe the vaccine includes a chip to track people, and six per cent also believe there is a connection between 5G internet and COVID-19.

A much smaller number, 13 per cent, believe there is a link between other vaccines and autism. While 31 per cent believe the cure for cancer is being withheld and 29 per cent believe that humans have already been cloned.

The study didn't stop there though. One-third of Canadians believe in one of the JFK conspiracy theories and 36 per cent believe that Princess Diana was assassinated and not killed in a car crash. One-in-five believe that lotteries are rigged, 17 per cent believe in the 9/11 conspiracy theory, and 16 per cent of people believe global warming is a "hoax."