Alberta driver caught with no insurance and only a paper licence plate

Driving with paper plate

An Alberta driver faces some stiff fines for driving with a phoney licence plate.

In a Facebook post Wednesday that's been shared and commented on thousands of times, Alberta RCMP revealed the paper licence plate that was being used by a driver nabbed last month near Leduc.

"Last month, an observant RCMP traffic member noticed a tinted licence plate cover on a vehicle on Highway 2," the post reads.

"Once stopped, the member used the in-car camera to zoom in on the plate to get the number. Police data bank checks told the officer that the plate was non-existent."

According to police, the driver admitted to having neither registration nor insurance – and that the plate was actually just a piece of paper.

"Using a made up number, the driver had printed the image on a piece of paper at home that was then placed onto an “I (Heart) My Car” vanity plate and hidden behind the tinted cover."

The driver was fined just over $2,000 – but could face even more bills for the deception.

A mandatory court appearance for driving with no insurance could result in a minimum fine of $2,875, if convicted.

The plate was being used on an older model Nissan Maxima.

Alberta drivers are not required to have a front plate, as in B.C.

