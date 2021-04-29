One of the original owners of the NHL's Calgary Flames has passed away

Photo: Calgary Flames

Friends and family of one of the original six owners of the Calgary Flames are in mourning after the passing of Byron J. Seaman.

Seaman born and raised in Rouleau, Sask. before moving to Calgary, AB, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the age of 97 years.

BJ Seaman was an original Calgary Flames owner and a devoted fan who followed the team passionately during his remarkable thirty years of ownership. His enthusiasm for athletics carried into his personal pursuits. Along with his brother Doc and good friend Harley Hotchkiss, they created grassroots programs such as Project 75, now called the Seaman-Hotchkiss Hockey Foundation. He also supported and participated in the International Hockey Centre for Excellence.

"We remain forever grateful for the prominent role BJ and his brother (Doc) Daryl Seaman played in bringing the NHL to Calgary,” said Flames chairman Murray Edwards in a statement.

The obituary posted on the McInnis and Holloway website describes Seaman's early years and his entrepreneurial ambitions and endeavours in the booming oil and gas industry.

"Amongst Alberta’s most successful businessmen and pioneers of the industry, he and his brothers, Daryl (Doc) and Donald (Don) Seaman moved to Calgary and formed Seaman Engineering and Drilling, later changing the name to Bow Valley Industries."



Seaman and his brother Doc were instrumental in bringing the Flames to Calgary from Atlanta and both served as members of the ownership group from 1980 to 2010.

A private funeral service will be held on May, 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The ceremony will be streamed live on the day of the service.