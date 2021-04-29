Former UN human rights czar Louise Arbour tapped to review military sex misconduct

Photo: The Canadian Press

The federal Liberal government is tapping former Supreme Court justice and United Nations high commissioner for human rights Louise Arbour to lead what it is billing as an independent review of the military’s handling of sexual assault, harassment and other misconduct.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced Arbour's appointment Thursday, nearly three months after the government and Canadian Armed Forces were rocked by allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour by the military’s very top commanders.

One of Arbour's primary tasks will be to help establish an independent system through which victims and others can report incidents of sexual misconduct. However, she will also review all aspects of the military's approach to preventing and punishing such behaviour.

That includes everything from how it screens, recruits and trains service members to the way reports are handled, victims are supported and perpetrators are investigated and punished.

"This system needs to be focused on those who have experienced misconduct, be responsive to their needs, and be outside of the chain of command and the Department of National Defence," Sajjan said, according to prepared remarks.

"Any less cannot be accepted. Any less will not be accepted. Madame Arbour and her team will provide significant direction on how we must evolve to support affected people and how we can ensure that every incident is handled appropriately."

The former Supreme Court justice will not be looking at individual cases, a number of which are currently under active military police investigation, but will instead make recommendations on how the military can do better.

Arbour, whose appointment was one of a number of new initiatives announced by Sajjan, will send recommendations over the next year or so to the minister, who will pick which to direct the military or Department of National Defence to implement.

Arbour's appointment is likely to be welcomed as the 74-year-old has earned a reputation over the years of speaking truth to power, including during her four-year tenure as the United Nations' top human rights official.

The government, meanwhile, says it is committed to acting upon Arbour's recommendations, which will be made throughout the course of her tenure, and that her final report will be made public once it is complete.

Responsibility for putting Arbour's recommendations into action will ultimately rest with a new team under a three-star general with the title "chief of professional conduct and culture," whose responsibility will extend to weeding out racism and hateful conduct as well.

Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan, one of the military's highest-ranking female officers, who recently completed a tour commanding a NATO training mission in Iraq, has been tapped to fill the position.

"Their goal is ensuring that our actions and behaviours reflect the very best parts of our organization, and Canadian society," Sajjan said of the new team.