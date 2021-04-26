Additional restrictions coming to some provinces struggling with COVID-19 spikes

Photo: The Canadian Press People wait in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a Loblaws grocery store pharmacy in Ottawa on Monday.

Several provinces are imposing new restrictions as authorities across Canada struggle to contain surging COVID-19 cases.

Nova Scotia is reporting a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, with 66 infections.

Premier Iain Rankin said Sunday his province was at a crossroads in its fight against COVID-19 as he tightened rules for travel and gatherings and doubled fines for those who violate public health orders.

In Alberta, councillors for the Wood Buffalo Regional Municipality have voted to declare a state of local emergency to curb rising cases of COVID-19.

Two school divisions in Fort McMurray, part of the Wood Buffalo region, announced their schools were closing to in-person learning until May 10.

Manitoba is expected to announce new restrictions later today, while Toronto is set to announce which workplaces will close under new rules aimed at bringing COVID-19 outbreaks under control.