COVID-19 cases spike in Nova Scotia, while other hot spots show signs of improvement

Photo: The Canadian Press A digital sign with the message "Do Not Travel" sits on the median as motorists travel on the Sea-to-Sky highway between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay, B.C., on Friday.

Nova Scotia hit a new single-day record number of COVID-19 cases today, even as there were hints that Canada's two biggest provinces are making fragile progress in the fight against the pandemic.

Nova Scotia reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 today, which is the highest number since the pandemic began.

Premier Iain Rankin took to Twitter to urge residents to get tested for the virus in order to protect their families and communities.

While the virus appears to be gaining steam out east, the news was more positive in two of Canada's biggest hot spots.

New cases in Ontario were once again below the 4,000 mark today after hitting record highs throughout mid-April.

And Quebec reported its fourth straight decline in hospitalizations, as the province's seven-day average continued to drop slightly with the report of just over 1,000 new infections.