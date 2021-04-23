Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update in Ottawa on the federal government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He is joined by Procurement Minister Anita Anand.
Canada
Justin Trudeau provides update on federal response to COVID-19
LIVE: Trudeau virus update
